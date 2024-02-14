ORC To Strike Out 8,531 Companies

Jemima Mamaa Oware

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has announced processes to remove 8,531 companies limited by shares in default for more than two years from the company’s register by May 31, 2024.

A statement issued and signed on Monday, February 12, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Jemima Mamaa Oware, said the move is in line with section 126 of the Companies Act (992) to ensure ORC purge the register of dormant companies in default for failure to file their returns and update their records as directed.

“Currently, 8,531 Companies Limited by Shares (both Private and Public) as at December 2023 have failed to comply with the Registrar’s directive to file their annual returns each year; hence, they have been found to be in default.

“Consequently, these companies will be struck off from the Companies Register by 31st May, 2024,” it added.

It, however, said the companies could still file their annual returns together with their audited financial statements with the Office by the end of May 2024 before the processes of removing the names from the register is completed.

It said ORC will also commence the implementation of a ‘one off administrative penalty of GHC1,000.00 against any company in default effectively 1st May 2024 in accordance with the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992)’.

The decision, according to ORC stems from the failure of companies in default to comply with the directive to file their returns despite two years of rigorous sensitisation and multiple publications in the media and on their website.

It further assured clients of efforts to provide them with quality service as partners in business while advising the public not to make any payment on any MOMO account in the name of Office of the Registrar of Companies or Registrar-Generals Department but should rather contact officials of ORC.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah