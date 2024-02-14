Assembly Work Is Sacrificial – MCE

Some of the newly elected assembly members

The newly elected assembly members of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) have been reminded that their work as Assembly Members is sacrificial.

They have also been informed that their mandate should be primarily beneficial to the people and the community at large and not one that will bring the Assembly’s name in disrepute.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin-Issah, gave the advice at the inauguration of the 9th Assembly of STMA.

The Assembly consists of 57 members including 37 elected ones, 17 government appointed members and three Members of Parliament.

He noted that the relevance of the exercise was to allow citizens and local actors to actively participate in decision making processes and promote local development initiatives to ensure better service delivery to the citizenry.

He mentioned that the mission of the STMA is to improve the living conditions of the Metropolis through the provision of sustainable socio-economic development and good governance that is responsive to the needs of the people.

“STMA envisages an environment where its people actualized their dreams of internationally accepted standards of living”.

“In the 9th Assembly of the STMA, I expect consensus in our decisions as a House, as this offers us the opportunity to serve our communities and help enhance our image, as a Metropolis”, he emphasized.

“This would promote unity of purpose and encourage all to work hard towards the achievement of our collective objectives, as an Assembly”, he added.

The MCE noted that his administration was committed to building the capacities of the new assembly members and equipping them with the necessary local government skills to enable them perform their duties efficiently and effectively.

“Consequently, an intensive orientation and training programme has been scheduled for all Members from February 20-23, 2024,” he added.

Managing Director, Ghana Water Limited, Ing. Dr. Clifford Braimah, who read a speech on behalf of the president emphasized that good governance entails active participation of the citizenry in the development process.

“Consequently, your District Assembly must create platforms including town hall meetings, community durbars and deploy other digitalized citizens’ engagement tools to enhance the relationship between duty bearers and the citizens,” he added.

He also told their assembly members that their people required of them selflessness, devotion to duty, a very accountable stewardship and above all, their ability to articulate the needs of the people.

In a related development, the STMA failed to elect a Presiding Member after two rounds of voting.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi