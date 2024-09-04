O’Reilly Student Stabbed To Death

KILLED! Edward Borketey Sackey

A TRAGIC incident unfolded at O’Reilly Senior High School on Monday, September 2, when an 18-year-old final-year student, Edward Borketey Sackey, was stabbed to death by a fellow student following an altercation.

The victim was enrolled in the school’s General Arts Department.

The altercation reportedly occurred on campus shortly after Edward had completed an exam.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that a fight broke out between Edward and a Visual Arts student named Godwin over a dispute regarding wealth.

Edward’s cousin recounted the events leading up to the fatal confrontation, stating, “We heard some noise at the back and we asked what’s wrong. They said it was Godwin and Edward fighting.”

Initially, she believed the fight was trivial, explaining, “It was about who had more money. I thought the whole thing was nothing serious.”

The situation escalated when Godwin allegedly approached Edward’s cousin with a warning to caution her cousin, threatening that “his blood will flow” if she did not intervene.

Despite Edward’s attempts to seek help from teachers, he reportedly received no assistance.

His cousin rushed to inform her uncle, but upon her return, she found Edward lying in a pool of blood after being stabbed three times in the chest.

Edward was subsequently pronounced dead at the LEKMA Hospital.

Following the tragedy, the police have arrested Godwin in connection with the incident.

Edward’s father, in an interview with journalists said, “I saw my boy off to school and went to work. While at work, my niece called to inform me about a misunderstanding involving Edward.”

He expressed frustration over the lack of intervention from school authorities, alleging that teachers were reportedly unconcerned during the altercation.

He disclosed that, as he rushed to the school, he received alarming news that Edward had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at LEKMA Hospital, “The doctor said Edward has passed away. He had been stabbed three times in the chest,” he lamented.

The grieving father criticised both school officials and law enforcement for their lack of communication and support following the tragedy.

“The school authority has not said anything from yesterday up till now. The police have not called, and neither has the family of the boy who killed my son reached out to me,” he disclosed.

He demanded justice for Edward and questioned whether teachers were present during the incident.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service together with the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly met with the management of the school following the sudden incident.

The Director, Stephen Abamfo, has assured that a full-scale investigation has commenced to address the incident and ensure the safety of students and staff.

He said, “A student has been stabbed and was sent to hospital. Afterward, we realised the person passed on. I sent a delegation to this school yesterday to find out what transpired. The way and manner the town’s people were rushing to the school, we quickly had to seek police protection.”

“Let me take this opportunity to commend the Ghana Police Service for the good work that they have done to maintain peace and harmony in the compound,” Mr. Abamfo stated, adding, “We are actually on the investigation. The case is in the hands of the police. I have also gathered some information, and I need to brief my Director-General of what has transpired.”

“Then afterward, we’ll make the public know the facts of the matter. The student who stabbed the colleague is in the hands of the police. The deceased is also at the morgue,” he concluded.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke