DCE Exposes NDC MP Lies

Moses Arhinful

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Awutu Senya in the Central Region on Monday literally chased incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya West Constituency, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui from a public event.

This was during the celebration of the Awutu Awubia festival at the durbar grounds in Awutu Bereku.

When Gizella, who is the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the area, was given the opportunity to address the gathering, she wanted to play the cry baby kind of politics to court public sympathy.

She, therefore, told the people how she had almost become like an orphan by the fact that her party was in opposition, for which reason she does not get the needed support from government to develop her constituency, stressing that she does not even get her allocation of the MPs Common Fund even though a constitutional requirement.

This is what provoked the District Chief Executive for the area, Moses Arhinful to decide to go to town with documented evidence to expose the NDC MP’s lies.

Unbeknownst to her, the DCE had tabulated every allocation given to her, including the MPs Common Fund.

“Truth is only one; everything government has issued, she has received her allocation including her Common Fund,” Mr. Arhinful disclosed.

First was the issue of Gizella’s claim that she was the one using her personal resources to construct a durbar ground at Awutu Bawdwiase.

The DCE revealed that an amount of GH¢291,000 was released to the MP for that project from her share of the MPs Common Fund.

Same with the fencing of the Awutu Park, which she claimed was being sponsored by some friends.

But the DCE disclosed, “I gave her one GH¢45,000 and another GH¢27,000 for the same purpose.”

Mr. Arhinful talked about similar projects taking place in Obrakyere Akropong, in the same constituency, where funds has been allocated to the MP and, therefore, wondered why the MP was being untruthful.

“What I dislike most is someone who doesn’t speak the truth, because as I talk to you now, two months ago, the government brought us fertiliser; they gave some to me and the MP too, but I have not heard her talk about it.

“She got 300 bags of fertiliser in addition to 100 bags of Ammonia and 100 bags of maize; so what will happen if you tell the simple truth that you have been receiving support from the government?” he pointed out.

He, therefore, told the MP in her face before the chiefs and people to stop peddling falsehood and speak the truth to shame the devil since, according to him, “since becoming DCE seven months ago alone I have approved not less than GH¢368,000 to her; so what’s all these lies about?”

For him, this tells of how ungrateful and unappreciative the MP has been in spite of all the support being given to her by government.

The DCE’s stunning revelations and exposé drew some concerns among the chiefs and people who listened in awe, murmuring among themselves.

By this time, Gizella and her vuvuzela-blowing supporters had sneaked out of the durbar grounds into oblivion, thus raising eyebrows about why she would make up such false stories to score political points or court needless disaffection for government.

