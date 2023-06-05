Organised Labour To Hit Streets Again Over Sacked Workers

Dr. Yaw Baah

Organised Labour is preparing to hit the streets again in demand for the reinstatement of three Sunon Asogli Power Ghana workers who were sacked over their decision to join the Ghana Mine Workers’ Union.

General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Yaw Baah, who made the revelation, said the Sunon Asogli Power Ghana has till June 26, 2023, to settle the matter and call the sacked workers back to work and enter into negotiations with the Ghana Mineworkers Union.

“We are now scaling the thing up to the entire organised labour. We are giving them up to 26 of June to get our three guys back to work and if that doesn’t happen, by the said that they will hear from us,” he said.

Dr. Baah added, “Those who should listen, should listen and not only listen but hear us that we are giving them up two weeks, that is June 26 to get our three guys back to work and stop all that intimidation going on and allow the union to finish the unionization.”

He also said that the TUC has resolved to petition the International Labour Organisation at this year’s conference to be held this month.

“In the meantime, on the 9th of June, we are reporting this to the International Labour Conference because we don’t think that this should happen in Ghana after 67 years of independence and so we are taking it up there.”

National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), President, Angel Carbonu, who were present urged the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to act before the said date for the demonstration.

“We the public sector workers will act actively because once it starts at the private sector, only God knows where it will end and we will have to stop it at this time; I will advise the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to take this matter seriously,” he said.

Appeal

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe-Addo, appealed to the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XVI to act swiftly to avert the industrial action.

He said, “When we hear Asogli, we know it is Togbe Afede and he is a chief who has sworn an oath to protect his people and if you look at the location of Asogli Power Plant, it is near to his jurisdiction and I’m sure more than 50% of his constituents are working there. So we are appealing to him to make sure that this impasse comes to an end before the 26th of June.”

Assistant General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Richard Selormey, warned employers to desist from infringing on workers’ rights.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri