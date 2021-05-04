Osafo Maafo 2020 Elections Review Committee Submits Report

The Osafo Maafo-led 2020 Elections Review Committee set up by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to review the party’s performance in the 2020 General Elections, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, presented its Final Report to the leadership of the party, at the Asylum Down Headquarters, Accra.

Presenting the Report on behalf of the 9-Member Committee, Yaw Osafo Maafo, explained the rigorous processes the Committee went through in coming out with what he described as a ‘Comprehensive Report’.

According to him, the Committee had engaged all the relevant stakeholders of the party across the 275 constituencies of the country in pursuance of its mandate.

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, who received the Report commended the members of the Review Committee for doing an excellent job, and gave them an assurance that the party would religiously peruse the Report and take the necessary steps to implement the recommendations therein, some of which may require constitutional amendments.

The party’s Chief Scribe also disclosed that, following the presentation of the Report, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet sometime early next week to, among other things, officially adopt it, which is expected to guide the operations of the party in the short to medium term.

The Review Committee was set up by the NPP’s National Executive Committee to make an honest and impartial inquiry into the facts and circumstances surrounding the party’s participation and performance in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, and to produce a comprehensive Report with far-reaching implementable recommendations to improve the political and electoral fortunes of the party.

The setting up of the committee became necessary following the poor showing of the NPP in the parliamentary elections where the party lost substantial number of seats.

The Committee, which was inaugurated on December 14, 2020, by the NPP General Secretary, John Boadu after the declaration of results was chaired by Yaw Osafo Maafo, former Senior Minister with Ama Frimpomaa Dwomoh, serving as Secretary.

Other members of the committee were Papa Owusu Ankomah Ghana’s High Commissioner to UK; Elizabeth Ohene, former Minister of Information and Media Relations; Fred Oware, Chief Executive of Bui Power Authority; Awal Mohammed Minister of Tourism; Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Salamatu Forgor, Ghana’s Ambassador to Namibia and Kwame Osei Prempeh Chief Executive of Goil.