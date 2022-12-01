Oscar Provencal Eulogizes Black Stars

Veteran actor, Oscar Provencal has congratulated Ghana’s senior team, the Black Stars for their win against South Korea at the ongoing 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.

He is hopeful that the team will repeat that feat in its last group game against Uruguay on Friday.

According to him, they indeed made Ghanaians proud with their exceptional performance against Korea.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show with Kafui Dey, Oscar advised Ghanaians to take cool on the new team whenever things don’t go well as planned.

“They are relevant in the way they unify a divided country, and for that, they have the support of all Ghanaians.”

He added that although he was not in favour of how much was spent on them, they do uplift the nation’s hopes and put the Ghanaians in high spirits.

“They could of course also incite anger in Ghanaians that is if things go haywire,” he added.