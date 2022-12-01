Afia Schwarzenegger Jailed…A Plus, Macbrown, UTV Fined

Afia Schwarzenegger

Tema High Court B has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger after sentencing her to 10 days imprisonment on Thursday December 1, 2022 over contempt of court.

The self-styled comedian known in private as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa was found guilty of contempt and fined 5, 000 penalty units, equivalent to an amount of GHC60,000 by the court.

The contempt follows some months back when the socialite appeared on Despite Media’s UTV entertainment programme dubbed “United Showbiz” hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

It was on the show that she reaffirmed that she had an affair with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly called Chairman Wontumi which was not a one-night stand, but they dated for over 16 months.

Chairman Wontumi who felt his reputation has been dented by the Afia Schwar filed a lawsuit against her and as part of the reliefs for his defamation suit, Wontumi had asked the court to restrain Afia Schwarzenegger from talking about him in connection with the supposed love affair.

However, the vociferous media personality ignored the restraining order during her UTV appearance and spoke extensively on the matter.

At the Court B on Thursday, after a contempt application filed by Chairman Wontumi that Afia Schwarzenegger ran commentary on the substantive on the case before the court and seriously prejudiced the matter before final determination.

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman also cited Nana Ama McBrown, Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic, who were pundits on the show, for contempt and the co-contemnors have also been fined to pay GH₵60,000 each in defualt, two-month jail term.

However, Fadda Dickson who was said have showed rumorse after publicly apologising on UTV after the programme and he was therefore pardon by the court.

Afia Scheznegger was therefore declared wanted by the court after issuing bench warrant for her immediate arrest.