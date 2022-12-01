Let’s All Join The NHIS To Lessen Our Burden In Time Of Sickness – Nayiri

Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, in the North East Region, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga has called on Ghanaians to register with the National Health Insurance Scheme, to lighten the burden on families in times of sickness.

In his view, in recent times resources are scarce, so it will be prudent for everyone to join the National Health Insurance Scheme since that is the cheapest and most flexible insurance scheme that enables its member to access healthcare services without fear.

Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga advised his palace in Nalerigu when the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye led a delegation from the Authority to pay a courtesy call on him to visit some facilities.

Nayiri commended the Board and management of the National Health Insurance Authority for supporting the newly created North East Regional office of the Health Insurance Scheme, to be able to service the residents and health facilities in the area.

The Traditional Overlord, like some concerned residents, called for an early completion of the North East Regional Office building of the National Health Insurance Scheme, to create an enabling environment for the staff to give off their best.

Dr. Okoe-Boye on his part reiterated the commitment of his administration to support the various Regional and District offices of the scheme to their members efficiently at all times.

“I wish to call on all our traditional authorities, as well as all opinion leaders across Ghana, to join the scheme and incorporate the NHIS Advocacy into your development strategies and activities. We all must help the National Health Insurance Scheme to grow and to serve us well.”

The NHIA Chief Executive is on a working visit to the Savannah Region, Northern, North East, and Upper East Region.

Dr. Okoe-Boye had earlier called on the North East Regional Minister, Zakaria Yidana. The Regional Minister raised some concerns the residents have been raising about some illegal charges and urged the NHIA Chief Executive to start an investigation and address it, the claims happen to be true.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Nalerigu