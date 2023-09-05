OSP Tricks Cecilia Dapaah Over Seized Cash

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that it has again seized the cash belonging to Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource after complying with the ruling and order of the High Court, Accra, dated 31st August, 2023.

The OSP had previously unfrozen her bank accounts and investments.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng in a press release issued on September 5, 2023 said it has invoked his statutory power of section 38(1) of Act 959 and regulation 19(1) of L.I. 2374, to freeze Dapaah’s bank accounts and investments effective 5th September 2023.

According to the OSP, this action was taken based on it’s reasonable suspicion that the cash amounts returned to Dapaah are tainted property and need to be seized to prevent concealment or loss.

Furthermore, the Special Prosecutor, under section 32(1)(a) of Act 959, has directed the seizure of the cash amounts previously returned to Dapaah. Authorized officers from the OSP have carried out the seizure as per the directive.

The OSP returned the seized cash sums in the presence of Dapaah and her lawyers, marking the termination of the seizure proceedings that began on 24 July 2023 and the freezing of her bank accounts and investments initiated on 26th July 2023, in compliance with the High Court’s ruling and order.

However, the OSP clarified that the investigation into Dapaah suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses is still ongoing after it has uncovered varying and conflicting accounts related to the ownership and source(s) of the large amounts of money reportedly stolen from Dapaah’s residence, the cash amounts seized from her by the OSP, and the transactions in her bank accounts and investments.

Consequently, the Special Prosecutor has determined that it is necessary to continue freezing Dapaah’s bank accounts and investments to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

The case has garnered significant attention, as it involves a former government minister and underscores the efforts being made to combat corruption in the country. The OSP remains steadfast in its mission to promote transparency, uphold the rule of law, and protect the public interest.

The investigation into Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses appears to remains a priority for the Office of the Special Prosecutor as it works diligently to uncover the truth and pursue justice.

By Vincent Kubi