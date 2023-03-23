OSU Residents Get Free Health Screening

A scene during the exercise

Residents of Osu on Saturday got the rare chance of having their health status checked by professional healthcare practitioners curtsey the Youth Department of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Osu District.

The free health screening included the testing for Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure (BP), Hepatitise B, and Malaria for over 1000 residents in and around Osu Kinkawe.

Also, the residents had their eye and dental health checked as well as received oral hygiene and dental products, glasses and medication to community members.

Osu District Youth Leader, Kwaku Achampong Aning, said the event was to mark the church’s Global Youth Day event, which is held worldwide.

“The Global Youth Day is a worldwide initiative by the SDA Church, to challenge young people to reach out to their communities and live out the sermon they preach.

The youth are also expected to determine social intervention schemes that impact lives in the way Jesus did,” he said.

He said the Church chose the community because of their health needs adding that the team will look an intervention in the education sector.

“Health remains one of the key challenges for many people, and what matters to our neighbors is of great importance to us. This is what drives our keen interest in the general well-being of our community. Love is an action word, and our Global Youth Day initiatives such as the medical outreach, is one of the means through which we demonstrate the love of Christ to our neighbors and communities” Mr. Aning stated.

Medical Team Lead, James Mckeown Amoah, further indicated that the residents were tested for their sugar levels, and were offered COVID-19 vaccination.

He said the day is aimed at bringing together over 1000 community members living in Osu to be educated on the benefits of proper oral hygiene and, more importantly, their general health care and well-being.

“We are happy about the turn out and the reception we have received from the community,” he said.

The vision of GYD is to recapture the reality of Adventist youth as a global movement mobilized for service to God and man, contributing to the proclamation of the everlasting gospel and making disciples for God’s Kingdom.

The theme for the 2023 Global Youth Day, “Love is a Verb”, encourages the youth of the church to demonstrate their love and care for our communities in practical and tangible ways.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri