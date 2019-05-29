Otabil Hasn’t Referred To Portions Of The Bible As ‘Senseless, Stupid’ – ICGC

Pastor Dr Mensa Otabil

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) has denied reports that it’s founder and head pastor, Dr Mensa Otabil has referred to some portions of the Bible as “senseless and stupid”.

An online report stated that Pastor Otabil while preaching on Sunday, 26 May 2019 claimed some portions of the scripture was “senseless and stupid”.

The church, however, in a statement said that quote attributed to Pastor Otabil is false as the theologian has not at anytime referred to any portion of the scripture as senseless and stupid.

Explaining Sunday’s sermon, the statement signed by the General Secretary of ICGC, Rev Morris Appiah said the sermon in question was titled “Gods nonsense is wiser than man’s sense” based on 1 Corinthians 1:25 which says “Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men, and the weakness of God is stronger than men.”

The statement said the message preached by Pastor Otabil was that God often chooses foolish, weak, unimpressive and unsophisticated people and things to establish his purposes and, therefore, he cautioned that people should not get surprised when God chooses others they see as totally disqualified.

The church said Pastor Otabil added that in most instances, if human beings were to make the same choices, they will disqualify the people God choose.

“The conclusion of the message was that no one should disqualify themselves from consideration because God can use anyone in spite of their low estate, ”the statement said adding that “We, therefore, wish to rehash our position that Pastor Otabil did not and has not at any time referred to any portion of the scripture as senseless and stupid.”