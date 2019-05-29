Entervarsity Goes Live

A SEARCH engine for university placements and information, Entervarsity, has gone live, with a team of consultants to guide students and parents on their school and programme search. This was brought to being by a team of experts at Effect Studios, a subsidiary company of the Trunnion Group.

It comes with a strong pledge from operators of the platform to cater to every student’s programme selection and guide their placement in university.

“Together with industry experts, we are working on breaking down the barriers that keep parents and students from discovering suitable schools and programmes online,” according to the team at Entervarsity.

According to Entervarsity, it “is committed to completely removing geographical barriers that keep students from accessing the information they need when choosing their path to higher education.”

It said “with Entervarsity, parents and students now have a simple, comprehensive, and smooth online search experience. Transparency on university courses and programmes is our mark of excellence.”

BY DGN Online