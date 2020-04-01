Oti Akenteng Quits GFA

Francis Samuel Oti Akenteng

Long serving Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director, Francis Samuel Oti Akenteng has left his position following the expiration of his contract last March.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak head coach opted not to renew his allegiance with the GFA.

Last month, the GFA announced for interested applicants to apply for the vacant position.

A statement from the GFA Secretariat read: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will like to announce that long-serving Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng will be vacating the position when his contract expires at the end of March 2020.

“As a result, the Ghana Football Association is looking for a qualified, proactive and result-oriented person with the ability to work in cross-divisional teams to lead its Technical Department.”