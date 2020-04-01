Schalke Player Fined For Attending ‘Corona Party’

Amine Harit

Schalke 04 have fined midfielder Amine Harit for attending a “corona party” in a shisha bar.

First reported by German news outlet dpa, the Morocco international attended a “corona party” in a shisha bar on March 19 along with 10 other people before police broke up the gathering past midnight.

“That’s true,” Schalke sporting executive Jochen Schneider said. “But there are more important things than the fine for the lad.”

A contact ban was already in place in Germany at the time of the incident amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, and the closing time for the bar had been set for 6 p.m. local time.

Harit had urged people to stay home via social media just days prior to the party. Schneider said the 22-year-old was sorry for his behaviour.

According to Bild, around €30,000 of the fine will go towards Schalke’s own aid scheme in cooperation with the club’s ‘ultra’ fans, who have packed food boxes for risk groups and those in need amid the crisis.

Harit, who joined Schalke from Nantes in 2017, has been one of the stars of the side this season, scoring six goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances.