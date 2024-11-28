Otto Addo Gets Black Stars Backing

Otto Addo

Under-fire Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, has received massive backing from the players amid recent struggles, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.

Otto Addo, who returned for a second spell with the Black Stars, struggled in the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, failing to win a single game across the period.

The Black Stars will for the first time in 20 years miss the AFCON tournament after falling short in the qualifiers. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) biggest event was back in 2004.

Ghana, who are four-time champions of the competition, endured a torrid AFCON qualification run, losing three games and drawing three games across the period.

The teams’ unimpressive performance have sparked concerns about the capabilities of Otto Addo, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) expected to review his performance since assuming his role.

The future of the Black Stars hangs in the balance, with the GFA charged to take bold decisions to revive the national team.

The GFA initially dissolved the Black Stars Management Committee during an Executive Council meeting, setting the tone for massive changes.

A section of Ghanaians have advocated for the sacking of Otto Addo, but reports suggest he will be maintained.

Despite recent happenings, a chunk of Black Stars’ players are said to have thrown their support behind Otto Addo, expressing utmost belief in the former talent development coach at Borussia Dortmund.

Otto Addo assumed office in March for a second stint with the national team, replacing Chris Hughton following a dismal AFCON 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications next year. The team will return to action in March 2025 for the continuation of the qualifiers.