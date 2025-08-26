Otto Addo Names Black Stars Squad For World Cup Qualifiers This Week

Otto Addo

BLACK STARS head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad later this week for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team will regroup in September for Matchday 7 and 8 of the qualification series.

Ghana will travel to the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4 to take on Chad before returning to the Accra Sports Stadium to host Mali on September 8.

After enduring a difficult 2024, the Black Stars bounced back strongly earlier this year with convincing victories in March — thrashing Chad 5-0 before securing a 3-0 win over Madagascar.

The team currently sits top of Group I after six matches and will be aiming to maintain their momentum as they push for a fifth World Cup appearance.

Otto Addo, together with his technical team, has been closely tracking Ghanaian players abroad, while assistants John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda have been assessing home-based talent.

The squad is expected to feature a blend of experience and youth for the decisive fixtures.

Reports suggest that Thomas Partey, who is currently facing rape charges, could be excluded from the list, while Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is tipped to make a return to the team following a recovery from an injury that kept him out for a long time.

The announcement of the squad is anticipated to generate significant attention, as Ghana looks to solidify its place at the top of the group and move closer to securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico next year.

BY Wletsu Ransford