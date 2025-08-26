GFA Expands Talent Identification Programme To Uncover Future Stars

Stuart McLaren with some young players

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) is pressing ahead with its Talent Identification Programme (TIP) under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), aimed at discovering and nurturing the country’s next generation of footballers.

The initiative, already running in regions such as Greater Accra, Volta, Western, Central and Eastern, is designed to provide young players with structured training, mentorship and a clear pathway into professional football.

In the Central Region, the programme is being spearheaded in Kasoa by Talent Identification Manager, Papa Nii Lartey, who is leading efforts to scout promising players and sharpen their technical and tactical abilities.

The GFA Technical Directorate regularly monitors progress to ensure development standards are upheld.

The FIFA TDS functions as a full system — starting with scouting and talent discovery before transitioning players into training centres where they receive specialised coaching, discipline and resources.

Through this model, players have the opportunity to progress into the GFA National Academies, with the long-term goal of national team selection.

The GFA is also working closely with regional leaders, including Robert Duncan, Central Regional FA Chairman, to strengthen grassroots systems and build sustainable talent pipelines.

By rolling out TIP nationwide, the GFA says it is committed to leaving “no stone unturned” in creating a solid framework for talent development.

The Association believes this approach will not only give every player the chance to shine but also make Ghana football more competitive on the global stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford