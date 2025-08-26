Love Triangle Turns Fatal At Mpasatia

The suspect and KILLED! Emmanuel Somiah

A 36-year-old man has died under tragic circumstances following a confrontation at Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Emmanuel Somiah, is said to have visited the home of his girlfriend, Cynthia Nyarko, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, around 5 p.m. to collect some belongings.

According to residents, Emmanuel met another man, identified only as Jeff, at the house. What began as a verbal exchange quickly turned violent, drawing the attention of neighbours.

“One moment we heard quarrelling, and the next there was silence. When we rushed in, Emmanuel was lying on the floor unconscious,” an eyewitness narrated.

He was transported to a nearby health centre on a tricycle but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have since arrested Cynthia Nyarko to assist with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to trace Jeff, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident.

Authorities in the district say they are committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the case.

FROM David Afum, Mpasatia