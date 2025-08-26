Transfer Window Deadline Set For August 31 For Ghanaian Clubs

GFA, President, Kurt Okraku

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has announced that the transfer window for the 2025/26 football season will officially close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

The registration period, which began on Monday, June 23, 2025, provides clubs the opportunity to complete player transfers and registrations in line with GFA regulations.

By rule, the Association opens its main registration window before the start of each season.

In a statement, the GFA stressed that the deadline will be enforced without exceptions.

Clubs are therefore required to finalise all registrations before the cut-off date, while any queries raised by the Association must be resolved within 24 hours, including weekends.

As part of the registration process, the GFA has set Wednesday, August 27, 2025 as the final date for clubs to load funds into their registration wallets.

Proof of payment must also be submitted to the Association’s Finance Department via finance@ghanafa.org.

The Association has urged clubs to strictly observe the timelines in order to avoid disruptions, as the new season is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the Ghana Premier League.

BY Wletsu Ransford