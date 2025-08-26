Scammers Release Fake GIS Recruitment Advertisement

Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned the public to be wary about a fake recruitment advertisement on social media.

In a statement, the GIS stated that “the Service is currently not recruiting and has also not advertised for the sale of e-vouchers.

“Members of the public are therefore cautioned not to fall prey to the fraudulent and misleading advert.”

The statement explained that “the advert has a fake short code *422*473# with two dates 27th August – 15th September and 27th August – 15th November, 2025 as start and ending dates for the sale of the e-vouchers at a fee of GH¢350.00. Members of the public are advised not to engage with these scammers.”

Management of the Service, according to the statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Michael Amoako-Atta, “directs the public, especially prospective applicants, to contact any of its offices across the country for any information pertaining to recruitment.”