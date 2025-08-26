Saka Sidelined, Ødegaard Injury Worry For Arsenal

Bukayo Saka being assessed

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is set to miss Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Liverpool as well as England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia after sustaining a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old limped off during the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds United at the Emirates and is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

The setback comes as a blow to both club and country, although early assessments suggest the injury will not rule him out long-term.

There are also concerns over club captain Martin Ødegaard, who was forced off in the first half against Leeds with a shoulder problem.

The Norwegian playmaker left the stadium with his arm in a sling, though Arsenal remain hopeful he will recover in time for the trip to Anfield.

Manager Mikel Arteta, however, will be buoyed by the squad depth at his disposal following summer signings Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

The Spaniard also has Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman as attacking options to offset the absence of Saka and potentially Ødegaard.

Saka’s latest setback is of particular concern given he missed three months last season with a hamstring injury, but Arsenal remain optimistic he will return within weeks rather than months.