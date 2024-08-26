Otumfuo Destools Chiefs Over Galamsey

In a dramatic turn of events, Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii, the Asantehene, has destooled the Gyaasihene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum, stripping them of their titles and responsibilities.

The decisive action was taken during the Asanteman Council meeting on August 26, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace.

The destoolment is a direct result of the trio’s involvement in galamsey (illegal mining), a practice that has plagued the region and drawn widespread condemnation.

The Asantehene’s bold move sends a strong message that the Asante kingdom will not tolerate such activities, which pose a significant threat to the environment and the well-being of its citizens.

Galamsey has been a persistent problem in the region, with many chiefs and community leaders facing criticism for their perceived complicity or inaction.

The Asanteman Council has been under pressure to take decisive action against those involved in the practice.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, has been nominated and selected to take the reins.

This development marks a new chapter for Sabronum, as the community looks to move forward from the challenges posed by galamsey.

The destoolment has sparked mixed reactions, with some hailing Otumfuo Asantehene’s decision as a bold move against galamsey, while others have expressed concerns about the potential consequences for the affected individuals and their families.

-BY Daniel Bampoe