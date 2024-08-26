President Akufo-Addo Commissions School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway Project

In a significant milestone for Ghana’s infrastructure development, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the highly anticipated School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway project, marking a major achievement in the government’s efforts to improve mobility and connectivity in the country.

The 5.8km dual carriageway project, which was initiated in August 2022, aims to enhance the flow of traffic from Tema to West Accra, providing a vital link to the newly constructed Borteyman stadium and improving safety for the movement of goods and people within the Adentan, Ashaley Botwe, School Junction, Nmai Dzor, Borteyman, and Community 18 areas.

This project is a testament to the government’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure, building on the successes of previous initiatives such as the Tema Motorway Expansion Project and the Accra-Kumasi Highway Dualization Project.

Background History

The School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway project is part of a broader effort to address the country’s infrastructure challenges, which have long hindered economic growth and development.

In recent years, Ghana has experienced rapid urbanization, leading to increased pressure on existing infrastructure.

To address this, the government has embarked on an ambitious infrastructure development program, with a focus on roads, highways, and urban transportation systems.

The School Junction-Borteyman-Motorway project is a key component of this program, designed to reduce congestion, improve travel times, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and commuters.

Project Scope And Benefits

The project’s scope includes the construction of a 5.8km main dual carriageway, 5.8km of service lanes, a 1.68km access road to the Borteyman stadium, and the rehabilitation of the Tema Motorway slip roads.

Additionally, the project features the construction of walkways and cycling lanes, traffic signals, and streetlights, as well as lay-byes to support public transport.

Upon completion, the School Junction-Motorway Road will serve as a major East-West urban arterial, providing a viable alternative to existing routes and reducing travel times for commuters.

The project is expected to have a positive impact on local businesses, residents, and the environment, cementing Ghana’s position as a leader in infrastructure development in West Africa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe