Otumfuo Distributes Ghc1m Worth Food…To Help Needy

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is distributing a stockpiled of food and other essential items worth GHC1million in Kumasi, in the wake of the partial lockdown, due to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The items include bags of rice, cooking oil, canned tomatoes, salt, vegetables, boxes of medicated soaps, sardines, boxes of bottled water, boxes of hand sanitizers, assortment of fruits and others, for onward distribution in the lockdown areas.

Those benefiting include the frontline health workers and the vulnerable in society.

The Asantehene has also dedicated some branded vehicles, including a truck, to be used to distribute the food items.

The vehicles have inscriptions such as ‘Stay Home-Stay Alive, Manhyia Palace Covid-19 Humanitarian Relief’ are ostensibly to help educate the populace to adhere to government’s call on the people to stay home and stay safe.

Chief of Staff at the Manhyia Palace, seat of the Asantehene, Kofi Badu, at a media briefing stated that Otumfuo believes that government alone cannot fight the deadly Covid-19 virus, hence his intervention.

According to him, Otumfuo is aware that definitely the needy and vulnerable in society would face difficulties during the period of the partial lockdown so as a father, Otumfuo has decided to come to the aid of these people to lessen their burden.

“The Asantehene has located this huge warehouse and filled it with food and other essential items worth GHC1 million, to be distributed to the frontline health workers and the vulnerable in society so that they would not suffer during the lockdown”.

The Chief of Staff said the Asante King is impressed about the role of the media in helping to educate the public about the dangers of the Covid-19 virus, stressing the need for journalists to continue to help defeat the deadly virus.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,Kumasi