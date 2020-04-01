Twyford Provides PPEs For Workers

Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, manufacturers of Twyford tiles based at Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region has put in place adequate measures to help protect its workers from the Covid-19 disease.

Workers of the Chinese ceramics company have therefore been asked not to panic as the company is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of all of them.

As part of the measures, the company has provided the requisite personal protective equipment (PPEs) including nose masks and veronica buckets to ensure frequent hand washing as well as ensuring social distancing.

Security personnel at the entrance of the company have also been provided with thermometer guns to check the temperature of those who move in and out of the premises.

The management debunked rumours that it had decided not to allow the workers to go home after work even though the region not on lockdown.

Speaking to journalists, David Yevugah, Human Resource Manager of the company explained that about 70 per cent of the workers stay around the company’s premises and were always at work.

He said in view of the President’s directive on the lockdown of Accra and Kumasi to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the management also decided to embark on a voluntary lockdown of the 30 per cent of the workers who stayed outside the company’s premises.

“So those workers were given forms to fill to indicate whether they wanted to be part of the lockdown and majority of them decided to stay”.

“Accommodation had been made available for the workers who decided not to go home”, he said.

He said the workers were also told that the directives would be reviewed as and when the status of the pandemic facing the country, changes.

“So we have not sacked any worker or asked any of them not to go home. However, all those who did not take part in the voluntary lockdown had been asked to stay at their homes until the outbreak of COVID 19 in the country is resolved”, he noted.

