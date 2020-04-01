Wee Smoking, Boozing Session At Sapeiman



For some undisciplined persons the ongoing lockdown is a period to misconduct themselves.

Yesterday at Sapeiman a group of cops on lockdown duty chanced upon a group of young men drinking alcohol beverages and smoking wee at a spot.

They were unruly and would not listen to the cops resulting in exchange of words.

While a situation where security agents are not allowed to intervene under such conditions harshly the public should understand the importance of social distancing.

At Accra newtown some police officers came to a waakye seller and advised the woman to ensure that there is social distancing. It was amazing that in spite of the loud education about the importance of social distancing some would continue to flout it as though nothing is amiss.

By A.R. Gomda