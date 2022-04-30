Otumfuo, Lady Julia In Love

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife, Lady Julia, were recently spotted in a pose that speaks volumes of their rich marital relationship and what it portends for Asanteman and the rest of Ghana.

The Asante King and his better half were dressed in white apparels, standing and leaning towards each other, and beaming with smiles.

The picture has earned accolades, with most social media users describing it as beautiful and appealing.

The Asantehene was also commended for always displaying love and affection for his wife, especially in public.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, since his ascension to the Golden Stool 23 years ago, has always treated Lady Julia with respect and love in public.

The Asantehene, a true gentleman, values the importance of family and has always stood behind Lady Julia, who is a lawyer, both in good and bad times.

Likewise, Lady Julia, who is blessed with amazing beauty, has also remained a strong bastion and reliable pillar behind the King, who has chalked several successes during his reign.

Most of the social media users have urged married men to learn from Otumfuo and treat their wives properly.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool of Asanteman, having succeeded his late brother, Otumfuo Opoku Ware II, who kicked the bucket in 1999.

The Asantehene’s reign has been described by connoisseurs in traditional and cultural affairs as very successful as his reign has led to massive transformation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi