Otumfuo Osei Tutu Heralds NSA Boss Over Contribution To Sports Development

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has heralded the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Professor Peter Twumasi for massive contribution to sports development in Ghana.

According to the Asantehene, the contribution of Professor Twumasi towards the development of sports in the country is overwhelming and needs commendation.

“Peter Twumasi is also doing well as far as sports development is concerned. He is engaged in some incredible activities, and I must commend him”, Otumfuo said when Professor Peter Twumasi and the Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, September 17, 2021

The minister was in Kumasi to inspect the progress of works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after it was shut last year to pave way for massive renovation works.

Since the stadium was shut for renovation works, clubs like Asante Kotoko and King Faisal who were using the edifice for their home matches have to adopt a new home venue for their last season matches.

Kotoko adopted the Accra Sports Stadium in the first round of the last season but reverted to Obuasi to use Lenclay Sports Stadium for the second round matches.

For King Faisal, the team had to move their home matches to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman and they nearly went to relegation.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the progress of works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the minister indicated that the edifice is almost ready for football activities, given Kotoko and King Faisal the green light to use the stadium for their matches next season.

“We have seen the fixtures for next season and by then the stadium will be ready for Kotoko and the other clubs that will be using it”, Mustapha Ussif said.