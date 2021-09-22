Eastern Regional Athletics Association Inaugurated

The new Association members taking their oath of office

A Seven-member Executive of the Eastern Regional Athletics Association has been officially inaugurated to support the development and promotion of athletics in the region.

The members would run athletics activities in the region for four years.

They are; Kofi Sarpong Boateng, Chairman, Dr. Harriet Nakie Amui, 1st Vice-Chairperson, Mrs. Benedicta Foli, 2nd Vice-Chairperson, Salamatu Musah; Treasurer, Ernest Kwame Djanku; Secretary, Salami Abudu; Organising Secretary, and Daniel Bampoe, a Media/ Spokesman for the Association.

The Eastern Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Mrs. Gifty Fianu, who administered the swearing-in oath to the members urged them to formulate policies to generate funds to develop their activities since the National Sports Authority cannot single-handedly provide funds for their survival.

She noted that the Association is doing its best and fighting hard to revitalize athletics in the region by encouraging the younger ones to take an interest in the sport.

She reminded the members of the associations that their job was purely sacrificial and should be seen as a service to society.

Again, she appealed to the committee to look for sponsorship to organize their programs since government alone cannot finance the sports associations in the country.

The Chairman of the Regional Athletics Association, Kofi Sarpong Boateng in his acceptance speech, thanked the Regional Sports Directorate for the confidence reposed in the committee adding that the members would do it’s best to achieve its aim.

BY Daniel Bampoe