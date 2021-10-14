Otumfuo Rejects Kwame Kyei Resignation

Kwame Kyei Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

It has come up from Manhyia that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has rejected the decision by Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei to resign.

It was reported yesterday that Kwame Kyei has laid down his tools as club’s Executive Chairman.

Indications are that the Unity Group of Companies president informed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Life Patron of the Club of his resignation but the Asantehene rejected his request.

The businessman appears to be in the bad books of some board members who want him out, but Otumfuo wants to have a clear insight on the team’s activities.

And after a meeting with Kyei and the board members, he ordered them to scrutinise activities of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

Chief of Staff at Manhyia, Kofi Badu together with the board of directors are expected to meet with the CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to explain everything after the club’s return from Dubai.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Kwame Kyei recently bought Division One Club Bekwai Youth Football Academy and appears to have channeled his focus on his new club.

From The Sports Desk