Otumfuo Topreman Kontihene Warns Against Excessive Facial Powder Use

Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom I (2nd right) with the newlyweds (2nd L and 1st R)

Otumfuo Topreman Kontihene, Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom I of Atwima Kromoase, has cautioned the youth—particularly young women—against the excessive use of facial powders, popularly known as “facial poms,” warning that the trend poses serious dangers to their skin and appearance.

Addressing guests at a colourful traditional marriage ceremony between Michael Boakye Yiadom and Vivian Krugah at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District on Saturday, November 22, 2025, the respected traditional leader expressed worry over the increasing rate at which young ladies apply facial powders heavily and repeatedly.

According to him, the practice does not only expose them to harmful cosmetic ingredients but also makes many appear older than their actual ages. He therefore urged the youth to embrace natural beauty and adopt healthy skincare routines instead of relying on products that may cause long-term damage.

Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom I stressed the need for more public education on proper grooming habits, noting that the chase for unrealistic beauty standards is pushing many young people into unsafe behaviours. He further appealed to parents, guardians and community leaders to guide the youth towards moderation and self-confidence.

Turning his attention to the newlyweds, the Otumfuo Topreman Kontihene advised them to uphold respect, humility and understanding in their marriage. He reminded them that patience, honesty and shared responsibility are essential pillars for building a strong and lasting union.

The ceremony attracted family members, traditional authorities and well-wishers, and showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom through elegant kente displays and blessings from elders.

Notable chiefs present included Kyeame Owusu Akyaw (Otumfuo Topreman Kontihene Kyeame), Nana Kwabena Asiedu (Kyeame of Atwima Yabi, representing Kontomire Kwame Frimpong Ababio, Chief of Atwima Yabi), Nana Ofori Amanfo (Baamuhene of Atwima Yabi) and Nana Akwasi Bediako Kokodufuo (Otumfuo Topreman Kontihene Twafohene), among others.

Nana Opoku Karikari Okogyedom I reaffirmed his commitment to championing healthy lifestyles, cultural values and moral discipline among the youth. He encouraged them to direct their energy towards productive ventures that promote personal development and community progress.

FROM David Afum, Atwima Aburaso