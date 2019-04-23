Otumfuo’s 20th Annivesary In Pictures

The Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, played host to a number of high profile personalities on Sunday, April 21, as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrated the 20th anniversary of his ascension onto the Golden Stool.

Notable among the personalities in the Garden City were President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as their spouses, former Nigerian President, Obasanjo, ex-President John Dramani Mahama, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay and his wife, Gina Blay, and the Emir of Kano Lamido Sanusi.

Below are scenes from the colorful and historic celebration.