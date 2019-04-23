Don’t Marry Men Without Toilets – Minister Tells Women

Cecilia Abena Dapaah

MINISTER OF Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has urged Ghanaian women not to marry men who have no toilet facilities in their homes.

The Minister made the call on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 while addressing journalists at the Ministry of Information.

Calling for investment in sanitation, she says “sanitation gives all of us dignity.”

According to the Minister, house owners must invest in repairing their toilet facilities and not to opt for open defecation when their toilet facilities are spoiled.

BY Melvin Tarlue