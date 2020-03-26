Our Common Enemy Is Covid-19 – Info. Minister

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has observed that the common enemy Ghanaians are fighting at the moment is the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are clear in our minds that this is a national battle; the common enemy we are fighting is COVID-19 and not even amongst ourselves or interest groups that may exist,” he stated.

The Minister made this known in his opening remarks at a sensitization workshop organized by government for political parties on covid-19.

He expressed the belief that it is important to have all stakeholders together to focus on the common enemy.

He pointed out the crucial role of political parties in mobilizing people and educating them.

He bemoaned that Ghana was in a midst of a national challenge that it was dealing with.

According to him, the covid-19 is a global challenge which has a Ghanaian dynamic.

One of the key pillars of global pandemics like covid-19 is risk communications and social mobilization, he said.

Parties

The parties attending the workshop are NPP, NDC, CPP, NDP and LPG.

By Melvin Tarlue