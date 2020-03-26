Gov’t Sensitizes Parties On Covid-19

Government has organized a sensitization workshop on coronvirus for political parties.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an opening ceremony on Thursday, March 26, 2020, said Ghana was in a midst of a national challenge that it was dealing with.

He said the covid-19 is a global challenge which has a Ghanaian dynamic.

One of the key pillars of global pandemics like covid-19 is risk communications and social mobilization, he said.

One of the group, he said, requires engaging is the political parties.

That, he stated, is because they have large followings and are on a daily basis part of the communications process.

By Melvin Tarlue