4 Perform Akwasidae Over Covid-19

Kontomere Kwame Frimpong Ababio speaking to journalists

FOUR PERSONS led by the Chief of Atwima Yabi in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Kontomere Kwame Frimpong Ababio, historically met last Sunday to perform the Akwasidae festival.

This was because the chief had asked the rest of his elders and members of the public who usually participate in the festival to stay at home in compliance with President Akufo Addo’s directive to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The chief explained to journalists that the palace was unusually empty during the Akwasidae because he and his elders wanted to set good example for others to emulate and respect President Akufo Addo’s COVID-19 directives.

He noted that the president’s directives aimed at containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus in the country were significant measures which every citizen must pay great attention to.

The traditional leader advised the youth especially members of various fun clubs in the area that usually meet to play football to suspend their meetings until government lifted the ban imposed on social gathering.

“My people who often meet to play football should be careful since you put yourselves in danger. When one of you contracts COVID-19, it will be easier for the rest of you to get infected with this virus,” he cautioned.

Kontomere Kwame Frimpong Ababio said the president’s bold decision to ban religious meetings and other gatherings was the best way to prevent the virus from spreading.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi