‘Our Gospel Performers Best In The World’

Baba Sadiq Abdulai

Ghanaian media and entertainment entrepreneur, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has exalted some gospel musicians following their excelling performances at the just-ended 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) held in Accra.

Baba Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer of 3Music Awards, in a tweet sighted by BEATWAVES, indicated that the gospel industry over the years has raised the bar in terms of live band performances, and needs to be applauded.

“Our gospel performers are some of the best in the world. Joe Mettle, Niella, and Ohemaa Mercy, damn our gospel musicians will always raise the bars in the music industry,” he wrote.

The 23rd VGMAs witnessed magnificent performances from gospel artistes including Joe Mettle, Niella, Ohemaa Mercy, MOG Music, Perez Musik, and Celestine Donkor on the night.

Perez Musik on day one of the event made a grand entry performance on the night with his popular song ‘Hewale Lala’ (song of strength).

Joe Mettle, who won the Gospel Artiste of the Year, performed his song ‘Ye Obua Mi’ with Niella, while Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, and MOG Music performed creditably to the satisfaction of all music lovers present.

Ohemaa Mercy won the Gospel Song of the Year with ‘Ote Me Mu’.

Baba Sadiq, subsequently in his tweet, congratulated the likes of Black Sherif, KiDi, Mr. Drew, and Camidoh among others for their awards and creative performances on the night.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke