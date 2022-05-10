Ampofo Adjei Celebrates Award With New Single

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei

Popular Adom FM and Adom TV news anchor, Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, has released a new single titled ‘Awo Obaatanpa’ to entertain his fans, as well as celebrate the award he won at 2022 Foklex Media Awards.

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, who is also a musician and the son of the late legendary highlife musician, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei, also known as Mr AAA, won the Television Male Newscaster of the Year Award at the awards ceremony held two weeks ago.

He beat off competition from personalities such as Nana Tuffour Boateng – Citi TV, Odehyieba Yaw Anokye – Homebase TV, Alfred Ocansey – TV3, Kweku Temeng – GHOne TV, and Kwame Asante – Onua TV.

Ampofo Adjei is one of the most prolific news anchors on Adom FM and Adom TV with a large following.

His latest single was released recently to show appreciation to the contributions of women towards the progress of the society.

Produced by Mrlehammix, the song has beautiful lyrics that blends with the rich authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythms and beats.

Since releasing ‘Awo Obaatanpa’, the mid-tempo danceable song has enjoyed a massive airplay across some of Ghana’s biggest radio and online platforms.

With a number of hit singles to his credit, Ampofo Adjei has carved a niche for himself with his fan base increasing every day.

The ‘Odo’ hitmaker explained that he had worked tirelessly on the new single, which will surely meet the demand of music lovers.

Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, who is also the founder and leader of Ampofo Adjei’s Band, is a talented musician and songwriter with unique skills.

The musician cum radio and television personality has worked with a number of radio stations which include Mighty FM in his hometown, Asante Mampong, Nhyira FM in Kumasi, and now at Adom FM and Adom TV, a member of the Multimedia Group.

BY George Clifford Owusu