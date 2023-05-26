Outgoing CJ Calls For Interfaith Harmony

Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

The outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Anin-Yeboah, has called on Muslims and Christians in the Judicial Service to live peacefully to, as he put it, “improve upon the peace we are already enjoying in the country”.

He said so during an engagement jointly organised by the Muslim and Christian Associations in the Judicial Service of Ghana to mark his retirement as Chief Justice in Accra last Tuesday.

Members of the two faiths, he said, should not do anything that would destabilise the country as others elsewhere are doing to their countries.

It is his prayer that his successor would do even more to promote the interests of the Muslim and Christian fellowships of the Judicial Service of Ghana.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of a copy of the Holy Bible by the Christian Fellowship.

The President of the Muslim Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana, Mohammed Habib Hudu, on his part, expressed gratitude to the outgoing Chief Justice and the Judicial Secretary for supporting the ecumenical requests of both Christians and Muslims in the Judicial Service.

“The Christian and the Muslim fellowships of the Judicial Service are extremely grateful to your Lordship and the Judicial Secretary for the fatherly and motherly love they have showed the staff. The Muslims Association of the service in particular owes your Lordships a lot of gratitude for the importance and the love and urgency with which you granted their requests to organise public events.

“We are indeed convinced that your compassion towards the Muslim Association of the Judicial Service defines Ghana’s secular status and religious pluralism,” he stated.

He expressed sadness that all too soon it is time for the Chief Justice to bow out, adding that others share similar sentiments especially as they recall his open door policy.

By A.R. Gomda