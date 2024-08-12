Outstanding Business In WR Honoured

Some of the business representatives receiving awards

Some outstanding business entities and other individual entrepreneurs operating in the Western Region have been honoured at this year’s Western Business Awards.

The awards, also known as the Paa Grant Medal of Excellence, brought together key stakeholders in the region’s business sector under one umbrella to dialogue and explore opportunities for growth.

The 5th edition which was held at the Akroma Plaza Hotel in Takoradi saw the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Ghana Gas, Ben Asante, winning the CEO / MD of the Year award.

He received a 18 Karat gold medal.

The Entrepreneur of the year went to Justice Acquah of JustMaxx Travels in Takoradi.

The event was on the theme, “The Potential of Trade and Industries for Sustainable Development”.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, emphasised the crucial role trade and industry play in driving sustainable development within the region.

He was hopeful that the annual event would continue to create the platform for individual entrepreneurs to build relationships with industry players to grow their businesses.

The Minister also called on the youth to shun white color jobs, quick money-making mechanisms and become entrepreneurs, invest and grow capital for the future of the country.

“I want to see the youth of today create genuine wealth through a meticulous process involving proposal development and business growth and prosperity,” he said.

He mentioned that the region has tremendous potential for sustainable development adding that, “Our gold, oil and gas, timber and bauxite and a host of other minerals when harnessed will lead to industrial development”.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi