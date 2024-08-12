Vivo Energy, World Vision Partner To Promote Environmental Conservation

Laura Cristina DelValle and Jean-Michel Arlandis exchanging the signed MoU

Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Vision Ghana to co-create energy-efficient cook stoves for women in the East Gonja District in the Savannah Region under the Eco-Flame project.

The project aims to train 200 women on the use of eco-friendly cooking methods, significantly contributing to environmental sustainability, economic savings, and improved health for the people of East Gonja.

The MoUsigning ceremony took place at the head office of Vivo Energy Ghana, with the company’s Managing Director, Jean-Michel Arlandis signing on behalf of Vivo Energy Ghana and National Director of World Vision Ghana, Laura Cristina DelValle, signing for World Vision.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Arlandis, expressed his enthusiasm for the project saying the company’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond providing energy solutions.

“At Vivo Energy Ghana, our mission extends beyond providing energy solutions. We are deeply committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and the environment we all share,” he said.

Madam DelValle emphasised the importance of sustainable practices and the role the Eco-Flame project would play in promoting environmental conservation and improving the livelihoods of women in the East Gonja District.

“We are very much delighted to partner Vivo Energy Ghana on such a life changing project that will not only help preserve the forest in Ghana and create job opportunities, but also improve the lives of these women who ordinarily have to inhale smoke on a daily basis, a practice which is harmful to their health, and I am glad we are able to mitigate this through the Eco-Flame project,” she noted.

The Eco-Flame project is a testament to efforts by Vivo Energy Ghana to reduce deforestation in Ghana and promote sustainable cooking practices.

This collaboration between Vivo Energy Ghana and World Vision Ghana is an indication of a shared vision of fostering community development and environmental sustainability.

A Daily Guide Report