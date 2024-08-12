AT Announces Continued Support For Girls In ICT

CEO of AT Ghana, Leo Skarlatos, addressing beneficiaries of the Girls in ICT initiative

Chief Executive Officer for AT, (formerly AirtelTigo), Leo Skarlatos, has emphasised the need for young ladies to prioritise education in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and other fields of technology.

To achieve this, he has announced AT’s continued commitment to empowering young women in the field of ICT through the ‘Girls in ICT’ initiative.

The Girls in ICT project is designed to inspire and equip young women with the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers in technology.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, it is crucial that we bridge the gender gap and provide equal opportunities for all,” Mr. Skarlatos said.

He was speaking during a visit by the Girls in ICT team to the AT Head Office in Accra.

The event welcomed 100 Junior High School (JHS) students from the Savannah, Northern, and Eastern regions.

This year’s theme is ‘Leadership’, aiming to nurture the next generation of female leaders in technology.

According to Mr. Skarlatos, by fostering an inclusive environment, offering mentorship, training, and resources, the company aims to break down barriers and create a more diverse and innovative ICT sector.

“We believe that diversity drives innovation, and we are dedicated to supporting the next generation of female leaders,” he added.

Chief Supply Chain Officer at AT, Evelyn Sam said, “We are committed to providing opportunities and support to help you acquire the knowledge necessary for success in the ICT industry.”

She also shared her personal journey, recounting how she climbed the ladder to reach her current position, adding that, “My journey has not been easy, but with determination and a passion for learning, I was able to achieve my goals.”

Acting AT Chief Finance Officer, Ama Edjah, and Director of Legal and Regulatory, Cynthia Degbor Akafia, stressed on the significance of ICT and shared steps that could aid the students in gaining more knowledge in the field.

The students together with their teachers expressed their profound gratitude and appreciation to the AT team for the time and knowledge shared with them.

By Gibril Abdul Razak