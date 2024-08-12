Fraud, Cybersecurity Risk Impacting Digital Financial Inclusion

Shaibu Haruna

CEO of Mobile Money Limited, Shaibu Haruna, has highlighted that fraud and cybersecurity risks continue to pose significant challenges to mobile money services in advancing digital and financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the MOMO @15 celebration in Accra, Mr. Haruna expressed the company’s commitment to addressing MoMo fraud through ongoing collaboration with stakeholders via sensitisation and awareness initiatives.

He reassured the public that Mobile Money Limited will continue to invest in robust security measures to protect its customers.

“Let me take this opportunity to emphasise that every customer is both the first and last line of defense. It’s crucial to safeguard our PINs and refrain from clicking on unsolicited links, responding to fake SMS messages, or following instructions from unknown callers,” he cautioned.

Mr. Haruna reaffirmed the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service, regardless of location.

He emphasised that Mobile Money Limited aims to minimise the need for customers to travel long distances or endure lengthy wait times at service points.

In recent years, he noted, Mobile Money Limited has successfully implemented self-service channels through its call center and introduced a chatbot, significantly enhancing the overall customer experience.

These innovations empower customers to resolve most issues seamlessly without needing to visit a service center or contact a call center.

“We are committed to investing in solutions that streamline the customer experience,” he stated. “We encourage our customers to take advantage of these self-service options for quicker and more efficient service.”

As part of the MoMo@15 celebration, Mobile Money Limited has planned several activities, including parades through key streets across Ghana, the launch of new products such as loan offerings, a revamped MyMoMo App.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke