GHS, Private Sector Sign Health Promotion MoU

Mabel Kissiwah Asafo signing the MoU with a private firm

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) Health Promotion Division has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with seven Ghanaian private sector organisations to invest GH¢4.2 million to support health promotion activities across the country.

The MoU which was signed at the National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee for Health Promotion (ICC-HP) review meeting in Accra forms part of a larger strategy to involve private companies in health promotion activities across the country.

A total of 56 commitments were secured from potential private sector partners aimed at contributing through their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Seven partnership agreements was also signed for the contribution of resources to support social and behavior change activities while enhancing the partners’ visibility and brand recognition.

Speaking on the collaboration, GHS Acting Director, Health Promotion Division, Mabel Kissiwah Asafo, emphasised the importance of private sector engagement saying the GHS will continue to engage the private sector to support its mission.

“We have seen a tremendous outpouring of support, and we believe there are many more private actors poised to contribute to support public health initiatives in the country. Their involvement is a crucial step towards our unwavering commitment in achieving sustainable health outcomes for all Ghanaians,” she said

Chairperson of the National Inter-Agency Coordination Committee for Health Promotion (ICC-HP), Prof. Elsie Effah Kauffman, for her part said though there has been several programmes to promote health over the years, it has not yielded the desired outcomes due to challenges of coordination among implementing bodies.

She, therefore, called for collaboration with stakeholders and relevant bodies to utilise resources efficiently to help improve the well-being of Ghanaians.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah