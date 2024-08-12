Royal Ladies Clean Kaneshie Market

The Women’s Ministry of Royalhouse Chapel International, Royal Ladies Ministries International, on Saturday, August 10, 2024 organised a clean-up exercise at the Kaneshie Market and its environs.

The exercise dubbed, “Community Give Back Project” formed part of the Royal Ladies Ministries 30th Anniversary celebration themed, “Three Decades of Empowering Women and Transforming Lives” #RL3D.

The exercise which commenced around 6 am, saw the dedicated women from the Royal Ladies Ministries, led by Rev. Mrs. Rita Korankye-Ankrah, sweeping the streets of Kaneshie, clearing debris and unclogging gutters in the market.

After the clean-up exercise, the women engaged in evangelism, reaching out to traders and pedestrians at the Kaneshie lorry station with the Good News of Salvation as they highlighted the importance of accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior.

They also distributed branded Royal Ladies aprons, hand sanitisers, detergents, soap and mosquito nets to the traders and passengers.

In her address to the traders, Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah referenced John 3:16, stating, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him, shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

She emphasised God’s immense love for humanity and encouraged everyone to worship Him diligently.

In an interview with journalists, Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah explained that the clean-up exercise was not only about beautifying the area but was also to help prevent sanitation related diseases and foster a healthy environment.

She therefore urged the traders to maintain cleanliness and eliminate filth that can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses.

Baby Cancer Project

Outlining other up-coming activities for the 30th anniversary celebration Rev. Mrs. Korankye-Ankrah said the group is planning a major health outreach especially for children with cancer.

She said the ‘Baby Cancer Project’ which will come on in October, 2024 will support children with cancer.

“Due to no fault of their own, some babies suffer from cancer, which can stem from various factors and unknown technological influences,” she noted.

“Last year, the ministry focused on supporting mothers who had recently given birth but lacked funds for hospital bills.

“For the upcoming project, the group plans to visit the cancer units at Korle-Bu and Ridge hospitals to assist with medical expenses for child cancer patients,” she said.

She used the platform to thank the women who donated and who came out in their numbers to make the project a success.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke