‘NDC’s Ashanti 35% Vote Target Pipe Dream’

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has ridiculed the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) ambition to capture 35% of the votes in the Ashanti Region, describing it as “wishful thinking.”

He has accordingly expressed confidence in the NPP’s stronghold in the region, citing its rich political history, good works and strong party structures.

Addressing the media after donating GH¢100,000 to support the party’s Women’s wing campaign activities, Mr. Frimpong questioned the NDC’s ability to achieve such a feat, given its past performances in the region.

“With able Chairman Wontumi in charge of Ashanti Region, the NDC’s target is a wish but not a reality. In life, it is good to have a wish but how to achieve it is what matters most, knowing very well that it is not realistic,” the NPP General Secretary said.

For him, the NDC’s target of 35% votes in Ashanti Region is not only a pipe dream, but a clear indication of their desperation and lack of understanding of the region’s political dynamics.

Mr. Frimpong emphasised that the NPP has consistently delivered development projects and improved the lives of residents in the Ashanti Region, solidifying its popularity.

He challenged the NDC to focus on its weaknesses rather than setting unrealistic targets.

“We have worked across the country and our works are visible. All we have to do is to show proof of our work to Ghanaians through our campaign activities.

“When we do that, we will be able to convince Ghanaians to vote for us to break the eight on 7th December,” Mr. Frimpong earlier told members of the party’s Women’s wing.

According to Mr. Frimpong, the donation is a testament to the national executives’ acknowledgement and appreciation of the diverse roles the Women’s wing play in the party.

He said the NPP recognises the significant impact the Women’s wing has had on the party’s growth and success, while he emphasised the importance of the Women’s wing in the party’s development.

Former Majority Leader and MP for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu; Chief of Staff Frema Akosua Opare Addo, Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako; and National Women’s Organizer, Kate Gyamfuah, were among those who attended the campaign launch.

By Ernest Kofi Adu