Over 10,000 Benefit From TUDEC On Eid

A beneficiary receiving some parcels from a member of TUDEC

TUDEC Development Centre (TUDEC), a Non Governmental Organisation in partnership with Time To Help, last Friday distributed over 10,000 parcels of meat to scores of Muslims and Christians in Accra and other parts of the country to mark the celebration of the Eid-Ul-Adha festival.

Eid-Ul -Adha is a festival of sacrifice observed by Muslims worldwide to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son, Ismail and the second of the two Islamic festival celebrated annually.

Principal of Galaxy International and a member of TUDEC, Mustapha Kaya, in an interview with journalists said the gesture was aimed at extending love as well as promoting dialogue and peaceful co-existence regardless of one’s religion.

According to him, a total of 650 cattle were slaughtered and distributed in various parts of the country including Takoradi, Koforidua, Tamale, Cape Coast, Wa and Tema to churches, Mosques, orphanages among several others.

He said, such acts of benevolence do not only aim at fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility, but also believe the gesture would create the right resources and opportunities for everyone to become active members of society depicting its motto “Putting People First”

“We also feel happy as members of the Organisation when people from all parts of the country irrespective of their backgrounds have something to share with their families no matter how little it is as we all celebrate this festival,” he added.

Imam Faisal Abubakar of Adabraka Central Mosque who received some parcels on behalf of some Muslims thanked both organisations for the gesture while he prayed for God’s blessing upon their lives in all areas of their endeavours.

By Ebenezer K, Amponsah