Farmer Shot Dead In Forest

The double barrel gun of the hunter

A 48-YEAR-old farmer has been shot multiple times by unknown assailants in a forest at Tenehoyo cottage near Sreso Timpom in the Ashanti Region.

Akwesi Peter Hemang, a father of seven, reportedly, left home on June 26, 2023 to the forest to hunt but did not return home until his body was found in the forest two days later.

The police, upon thorough inspection of the body in the forest, found gun wounds on his chest, right hand and left thigh, to give a clear indication that he was shot dead by someone.

A police document, which the DAILY GUIDE has spotted, said no arrest has been made yet, indicating that the body has been deposited in the morgue as investigations are underway.

“On 28/06/2023 at about 3:30pm, Nyinahin Police had information from the Odikro of Tenehoyo cottage near Sreso Timpom that one Peter Akwesi Hemang, a farmer, aged 48, was found dead in the forest.

“Police visited the scene and found the body of deceased identified as Akwesi Peter Hemang, a farmer, aged 48, with one wife and 7 children, lying in a supine position with one robust double barrel gun on his chest and a bottle of liquid beside the body.

“Deceased was dressed in black shirt and black trousers and upon inspection gun wounds were seen on his chest, right hand and left thigh. The scene is about 500 meters from deceased’s house”, the police report said.

Preliminary investigation, the report noted “disclosed that deceased left home on 26/06/23 with the gun under the pretext of hunting and did not return until his body was found in the forest”.

The body has since been deposited at the Nyinahin Community Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi