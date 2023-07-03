Bawumia Thanks Accra NPP Delegates

A notable highlight of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s Greater Accra tour was the overwhelming support he received, with no negative feedback from the 34 constituencies visited.

In an interview, Dr. Bawumia expressed his appreciation for the support and confidence shown by the party members.

He stated, “I am humbled by all the endorsements and support from the Greater Accra Region. This is a clear indication that Ghanaians have faith in the NPP to continue delivering on our promises. My focus will be to work tirelessly to ensure we win the Greater Accra Region with 70%, and ultimately, the presidency in 2024.”

Dr. Bawumia’s tour of the Greater Accra Region has set the tone for the party’s Presidential Primaries, and it will be exciting to watch how the nomination process unfolds and who emerges as the NPP’s Presidential candidate.

The race is already heating up, and it is evident that the contest will be a fierce one.

By Vincent Kubi